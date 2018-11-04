Crystal Rig sub-station

Scottish Power Transmission has requested a screening opinion from Scottish Borders Council ahead of an application to increase the size of the proposed extension to Crystal Rig substation in the Lammermuirs.

They received planning permission in 2013 to extend the Crystal Rig substation so that the proposed Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm could connect to the

transmission system at Crystal Rig.

Since 2013 new electrical engineering safety clearance standards have been introduced which means that the extension to the substation needs to be increased in size from 95m x 137m to 100m x 144m - an increase overall of 5m width x 7m length.

Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Limited, the developer of the NNG offshore wind farm has indicated that they expect onshore construction to start in 2019 and offshore construction at the end of 2020/early 2021 - the dates will depend on the date of connection of the NNG offshore wind farm to the transmission system.

To the south of the existing Crystal Rig Substation, an extension to allow the connection of Aikengall II wind farm was completed in 2017 and a temporary construction access road was built and it is suggested that this road could also provide a more appropriate route for traffic engaged in the construction of the substation extension, minimising any potential conflicts associated with traffic engaged in carrying out the onshore works associated with the NNG offshore wind farm.