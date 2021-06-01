Climate activists get their feet wet in mock dinner

Activists will meet at the chain bridge in Melrose before having a "mock dinner" in the river. Photo: Dr Dennis Connolly.

The group will meet at 6pm at the footbridge between Melrose and Gattonside, before holding a mock dinner in the River Tweed as part of the Make The Wave action by more than 50 coastal communities.

Organiser Jennie Gibson, 36, from Jedburgh, said: "Flooding events, such as the one in Hawick in 2019, saw local businesses and homes destroyed, and we are only going to see this level of flooding increase in ferocity and frequency over the coming decade.

“Large parts of the British coastline are going to see flooding from sea level rise, including parts of Eyemouth and Berwick.