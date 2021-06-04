Borderers urged to save water this summer

Borderers are being asked to use a watering can rather than a hose.

Scottish Water is asking people across Scotland to help take care of the vital drinking water resources by making small changes, such as taking shorter showers, turning the tap off when brushing teeth, using washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded, and using a watering can instead of a garden hose.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s chief operating officer, said: “We encourage our customers across the country, in communities large and small, urban and rural, to be more water efficient this summer and throughout the year, for the benefit of maintaining supplies, protecting a precious natural resource by reducing water wastage, and keeping more water in our natural environment, all while helping to reduce our carbon footprint.

“Water is always worth saving, whatever the weather, and making small changes to save water, and the energy it takes to produce it, whether you’re at home or enjoying a day trip or staycation, is good for your pocket and the planet.”

He added: “With the potential for a very busy summer this year, we are asking visitors and year-round residents in small rural and island communities to be mindful of the challenge that inefficient use of water can pose for our infrastructure and the local environment.