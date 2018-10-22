Enhancing Eyemouth award

A £2000 Postcode Lottery grant will be used by Eyemouth Enhancement Group to continue their quest to improve the town’s environment and appearance.

The local group of volunteers who tend flower beds and help tidy up the town has been awarded £2000 from Postcode Local Trust, a grant giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Since the beginning of the year, over £3.3 million has been distributed to over 350 grassroots projects operating across the UK through People’s Postcode Lottery’s three community programmes trusts; Postcode Local Trust, Postcode Community Trust and People’s Postcode Trust.

Congratulating the Eyemouth Enhancement Group, who have planted 37 cherry trees this year, local MP John Lamont said: “I’m delighted to hear that Eyemouth Enhancement Group has been successful in securing funds from Postcode Local Trust.

“The group and its volunteers do a fantastic job in Eyemouth keeping the town looking its best and I’m sure this money will make a real difference to their work over the next few months.

“My thanks must go to players of People’s Postcode Lottery as this award will make a real difference to local communities in the Borders.

“The next round of funding can be applied for next year, so I’d recommend that local groups take a look at the Postcode Lottery’s website to see if they can apply.”