Engineering course for high school pupils

An innovative engineering course run by a partnership of Borders College and Eyemouth High School has celebrated its first year with an awards ceremony.

Twelve high school pupils signed up for the introduction to engineering course developed by Borders College, with college lecturer Dave Black running weekly classes at the school.

Mr Black said: “To engage with the youngsters and reinforce the importance of engineering, and associated STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects, we decided to use the Greenpower Racing Car project as a way to get the students involved in a project that they would want to take part in and at the same time get them to consider engineering as a potential career path.”

Greenpower Racing gives students the opportunity to take part in a national series of race events attended by schools and colleges throughout the UK.

At a recent race event in East Fortune, the ‘Eyemouth Coasters’ team finished second in F24 category (schools category) and also won a special Greenpower award for most innovative design.

As well as developing engineering skills in the construction of an electric racing car, the project also helps to develop essential life skills including team work, problem solving and enterprise skills.

Eyemouth technician Paul Watson was instrumental in pushing the project forward and he persuaded local businesses to sponsor the racing car, which takes part in Greenpower electric car races.

As part of the awards ceremony, Eyemouth High School was presented with the inaugural Borders College STEM Trophy for the school or community group deemed to have engaged ‘most successfully’ with STEM learning on a Borders College programme during the 2017/2018 academic year.

“Just shows what a small school like Eyemouth can actually achieve, I feel really proud,” commented student Greta Kvizikeviciute.

Pupils receiving certificates: Kyle Coull, Jack Grant, Liam Jones, Greta Kvizikeviciute, James Oliver, George Paterson, William Renton, Jamie Robertson, Jane Robertson, Charlie Truman-Lough and Sophie Whitten.