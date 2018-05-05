Schools’ online payments

The Online school payments system is being rolled out to primary schools across South Ayrshire in the coming weeks.

iPayimpact is already running in all council secondary schools and now 21 primary schools are coming on board to offer parents and carers the chance to use the flexible online system to pay for meals and trips at any time.

iPayimpact will be available at the following primary schools: Alloway, Barassie, Braehead, Cairn, Dalmilling, Forehill, Girvan, Heathfield, Holmston, Kincaidston, Kingcase, Maidens, Monkton, Muirhead Newton, St John’s, Symington, Tarbolton and Troon.

Councillor William Grant said: “Since we launched our online school payments system late last year, £100,000 of transactions have taken place and with just under half our primary schools now getting involved, this figure is sure to increase dramatically.

“We want to ensure that people have the option to use our services at a time which suits them so our online payments system makes a lot of sense, especially for busy parents and carers. Our flexible system allows accounts to be topped up at any time using a debit or credit card and payments.

“Parents can continue to pay for school meals, trips and other items as they have always done, but the signs are that many are opting for the online option.”

For more information or to sign up to iPayimpact visit https://www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/no-drama