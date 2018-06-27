Pupils’ model performance

Pupils from Eyemouth High School took eight top honours when they debated recently at the annual Earlston Model United Nations Conference.

The group of 15 youngsters, from S2 to S6, represented the school at the event for the first time and took on the roles of the UK, China and Portugal.

Award winners were: Midnight Adams - Best New Delegate for the ECOSOC committee; Archie Bogel - Best New Delegate for the Media Committee; Lucy Hall - Best New Delegate for the Health committee; Marika Hammerlsey - Honourable Mention for the Media Committee; Kate Harwood and Rose McTavish - Honourable Mention for the UNICEF Committee; Jonathan Hoffman - Honourable Mention for the Security Council Committee; Duncan Horsbrugh - Best Delegate for the Security Council Committee.