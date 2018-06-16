Echoes celebrates marine life

Edinburgh Napier research that aims to unravel the mysteries of sea life has been transformed into music for a public performance Echoes.

The university has been collaborating with St Abbs Marine Station which provides training for marine scientists and tackles local, regional and global marine issues.

Now three years of research will be celebrated in song as part of the Echoes production in the nearby Ebba Centre at St Abbs, on Monday, June 18, at 6.30pm.

The event will include the first performance of Stormsong 1881, written and performed by Eyemouth High and Primary School pupils. Stormsong remembers the Eyemouth disaster that saw 189 fishermen drowned during a massive storm.

The show – which celebrates women in music and science – also features two musical representations of the work of Edinburgh Napier marine ecologist Dr Karen Diele. A Lament for Invertebrates, by singer and composer Frances M Lynch, artistic director of Minerva Scientifica, which is based on Dr Diele’s research on man-made underwater noise; and Oh! Mangrove Crab - Deep in the Mud – which tells the story of a separate research project of Dr Diele in Brazil.

Dr Diele will also give a short talk at the Ebba Centre event.

Entry is by donation, with a suggested amount of £5 for adults and £2.50 for children. To book a place email: ebbacentre@btconnect.com