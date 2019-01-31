Duns woman dies in one vehicle accident

A Duns woman died in a road accident near Glenshee, Perth and Kinross on Sunday, January 27.

Police Scotland has confirmed that 64 year old Jeannette Brechin from Duns, died as a result of a one vehicle accident on the B951 Cray to Brewlands Road, Glenisla.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal and a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Police Scotland had asked people to keep a look out for a black Labrador puppy answering to Blu, who was believed to be missing following the accident. It was reported the following day that the puppy had been found.