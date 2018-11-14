Duns Remembrance Sunday sunshine

Duns turned out in style on Sunday for the Armistice 100 Remembrance service at the parish church and wreath laying ceremonies in Duns Public Park.

The day fittingly included a presentation ceremony in Duns Parish Church, Pipe Major Andrew Ainslie being presented with his British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Berwickshire, Jeanna Swan and the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet Annie Maclean.

Remembrance Sunday service at Duns war memorial.

Andrew had been awarded the BEM for his services to music and the community in Berwick in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in July. And as a stalwart of Duns Pipe Band for over 40 years Andrew was there on Sunday as they led the Remembrance parade.

During the Duns Parish Church service after each hymn the names of those from Duns and surrounding villages who were killed in the First World War were read out and photos projected onto a screen.

At the war memorial Rev Alan Cartwright led the very well attended remembrance service where wreaths from town organisations were laid.

A Heart for Duns led the town’s Armistice 100 community events last week, from artwork to the Armistic projection of falling poppies on the front of the Voluneer Hall where Duns Players and Duns & District Operatic Society joined forces for performances of Oh What a Lovely War.