duns hosts A special Celebration of dramatic writing

If you are going to hold Scotland’s first festival of dramatic writing you might as well start off in style - and for DunsPlayFest the style of choice is a fancy dress tea party.

Everyone is being invited along to the tea party, which kicks off the week-long festival in May, dressed as their favourite fictional or real-life character.

Starting off at a cracking pace the festival includes the opportunity to try some Improv Comedy at the festival’s ‘open mic’ version of ‘Who’s Line Is It Anyway?’.

Music is also very much to the fore with Duns District Amateur Operatic Society hosting a Sing Song night, the Coostie Folk Group hosting a ceilidh, and Cameron Mabon and pupils from Berwickshire High School providing musical interludes.

There are special performances from different mental health groups as part of the Scottish Mental Health & Arts Festival 2019: a play A Different Tune by Elis Shotton performed by Act Your Age in association with Brewery Arts Centre (Kendal), Age UK and Dignity in Dementia. Writing for Wellbeing Groups will also read some of their work.

A host of workshops and talks on dramatic writing and acting are planned over the week, and these will involve well-known playwrights and experienced directors such as Des Dillon, an internationally acclaimed award-winning writer who will be giving a talk about how to write a play. Tom Murray, Rona Munro and Peter Lerpiniere will also offer words of wisdom during the festival.

As John McEwen, the festival chair, says: “It will have something for anyone and everyone who loves performance and performing.”

The eight days of the festival will be full of events which will surprise and inspire people, and the town of Duns will be at its festive best to welcome all visitors.

The festival takes place from May 4 to May 11, and there will be over 30 performances, events and workshops.

Go to Facebook Duns Play Fest for the full programme.