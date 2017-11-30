Duns Festival seeks principals for 2018

Duns Summer Festival Committee would like to hear from anyone interested in the position of Reiver and Reiver’s Lass for the 2018 festivities.

The committee held a successful EGM last week and preparations are now well underway for the 2018 festival week.

Anyone who is interested in the posts of Reiver or Reiver’s Lass is asked to write to the secretary Aileen Richardson at 4 Manse Gardens, Duns, TD11 3EN.

Office-bearers for the coming year were appointed at last week’s meeting. Doug Redpath has kindly agreed to carry on as Festival president while Iain Lothian takes over from Ann Lindsay as chairman.

Vice-chairman is Stephen Chisholm, secretary is Aileen Richardson and Morag Robertson continues as treasurer.

The 2018 Duns Summer Festival is from July 1-8.