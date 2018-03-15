Duns defibrillator spreads its net

Berwickshire Housing Association, along with Hart Builders, has been instrumental in helping make the defibrillator at Station Court available to the wider community.

Rachel Fourie, regional manager for community integrated care, explained: “We have been very fortunate at Station Court in receiving the kind donation of a box to allow us to put our defibrillator outside the main building, allowing the wider community to access it. This was arranged through our partners, Berwickshire Housing Association, who secured the donation from Hart Builders. Hart Builders were keen to acknowledge our service and the good communication we maintained with them during recent works they were carrying out in the street which involved pipe laying and the restriction of the water supply at times. The defibrillator has now been registered on the national database by local paramedic Colin Baxter.”

Pictured, from left, Pat Lamb (senior support worker at Station Court), Rachel Fourie (community integrated care regional manager), Alison Fleming (nurse at Station Court), Carolyn Veitch (Berwickshire Housing Association housing officer) and Hart Builders’ Tom Richards.