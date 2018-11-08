Duns actress’s role in David Walliams show

Actress Daisy Noir, who went to Berwickshire High School, has been cast in a David Walliams stage show just weeks after graduating.

Daisy, whose real name is Daisy Hicks-Watkins, is part of the cast in the UK tour of Walliams’ Billionaire Boy, the hit children’s book.

After graduating from The MGA Academy’s acting course in the summer, Daisy signed for the Victoria Stevens agency before landing her role, primarily as a drummer, in Billionaire Boy, which opens on November 20, three days before Daisy’s 21st birthday.

“We have already begun rehearsing in 3 Mills Studio in London, which is very exciting,” said Daisy. “Being part of the cast was a bit daunting and I was a bit overwhelmed.

“Once I met the rest of the cast and the crew, the kind of people I’ve worked with my whole life, it became less daunting.

“I’m going to be on the balcony playing the drums and, if I’m not there, I’m playing a DJ and a professor and random one-off characters. Expect me to come on with a silly wig or a moustache or say something stupid.

“The casting director found my acting profile online and I was invited to send in a video of my drumming. I started going for other auditions, thinking I hadn’t got it. Then my agent called me saying they wanted to make me an offer. The director then called me, said I was exactly what they were looking for.

“A week later, I had been cast.”

On leaving Berwickshire High School Daisy enrolled at The MGA Academy, which last year became the first full-time professional training academy in Scotland to be awarded accreditation by CDMT, the UK’s quality assurance and membership body for the professional dance, drama and musical theatre industries.

During her studies, she performed in professional productions with MGA as well as The Edinburgh Revue, the comedy society of University of Edinburgh.

“My three years at MGA were like a roller coaster,” said Daisy.

“I came into MGA very shy and didn’t like speaking to anyone. I feel like, if you graduate from MGA, you can do anything. We had great teachers and so many opportunities to perform.”

Agent Victoria Stevens, who first spotted Daisy at The MGA Academy’s annual London showcase, recalled: “As soon as Daisy got on stage I knew I had to represent her.”

Billionaire Boy will run in Southampton until the new year and then in Manchester, Coventry and Cardiff.