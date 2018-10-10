Dunbar’s young lifeboat recruit

Dunbar lifeboat’s newest recruit, 17 year old Kieran Fairbairn, is Scotland’s youngest lifeboat crew member.

Kieran, the son of Dunbar Lifeboat coxswain Gary Fairbairn, has received his pager a month after turning 17, the youngest age anyone can join the crew.

The Dunbar Grammar School pupil is now on call to respond to any life-saving emergencies – even if it means racing from the classroom.

Kieran has begun his training and will serve on Dunbar station’s two lifeboats – the all-weather (ALB) and the D-class inshore (ILB). And he has big boots to fill – as both his dad and great-great-great grandfather were awarded medals for bravery after daring rescues at sea.

Kieran said: “Lifeboats have been in my family since forever. I’ve grown up around it, I’ve been a herald for Dunbar’s Lifeboat Day celebrations and I used to watch my dad going off on rescues from our window. Now it feels fantastic to have the pager and be part of the crew myself. And it’s great to be able to give something back to the community I live in.”

Kieran is in his final year at high school but he might have to put his school work on hold should the pagers go off while he’s in class. He said: “My teachers have given me special dispensation to be out of class.

“I might have to wait a while before I get my first shout but I hope, with the training I have to do, when the time comes I’ll be ready.”

Gary Fairbairn, Kieran’s father said: “It came as a shock to me, to be honest, when he asked to join.”

He hopes Kieran’s involvement might inspire others from his generation to join up. “We are always looking for volunteers – particularly for our D-class inshore lifeboat. Kieran’s generation will be the future of this station. That’s the way it’s always been – the older hands passing on their know-how to the next generation.”

And Gary says that when it comes to his son there will be no favouritism. He said: “Nothing will change. Whatever the shout and whatever the emergency I have to pick the best crew available for the job in hand. But at Dunbar, every volunteer gets their chance to be involved on our shouts.”

The Fairbairn name is so synonymous with saving lives at sea in Dunbar the town named a street in their honour. Gary was awarded the bronze medal – and his crew medal certificates – for bravery after the rescue in May 2009 of a couple from their stricken yacht in force 9 winds and 10m waves. And in 1905, Walter Fairbairn was awarded the silver medal for helping save the lives of 40 men in a seagoing yacht that had run adrift. Gary’s dad, David, also served on the crew in the 1980s.

And although Gary is proud to see Kieran maintaining the connection, he said there were times the job really brought home to him the importance of family.

He said: “Some jobs have been so rough I’ve kept the details from my family and one job sticks in my memory because we were tasked to a boy who’d fallen from cliffs who was the same age as Kieran. I immediately thought, ‘that could have been him’.

“Will it be at the back of my mind, that I’m potentially taking my son into a dangerous situation? Of course.

“In the old days multiple family members were not permitted on shouts in case of loss, but today the boats are a lot safer, and sometimes it can pay to have someone you know well alongside you. My brother-in-law Kenny Peters was my mechanic here on many rescues – including the yacht episode – and it felt he knew exactly what I was thinking. But that concern will always be at the back of my mind.”

And it might not be long before there’s a third Fairbairn on the crew. Gary added: “My daughter Jodi, who’s 14 just now, is also desperate to join!”