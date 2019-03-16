Dunbar on Air - a community radio station

A new internet community radio station is about to start broadcasting in the Dunbar area.

Dunbar on Air, is the result of a working partnership with the local Dunbar Facebook group Dunbar On-Line which currently has 7,300 members and Andrew Morris, who is the driving force behind the project, believes there is a growing demand for a local home grown radio station.

Dunbar on Air will initially be launched on the internet so will be available world wide although Andrew says their primary target audience is centred on Dunbar and East Linton plus the towns, villages and rural communities in the eastern Lammermuirs and down to the Scotland/England border.

Dunbar on Air - a not-for-profit organisation that has applied for full (SCIO) charitable status - will run in tandem with the town’s Facebook Group and once established, it will formally advise Ofcom that an FM/DAB Community Radio Broadcasting licence will be applied for as and when the opportunity arises.

Talking about the new radio station Andrew said: “It will be completely and unashamedly biased towards this corner of south-east Scotland.

“Our aim is to actively promote local good causes and encourage involvement from schools, charities, clubs and other organisations.

“The station will be run entirely by volunteers with all in-house training provided and open to anyone and everyone in the local area, and work experience will be offered to those interested in making media their career.”

“Our philosophy is that isolated communities, and there are many of them around here, are as important to us as larger centres of population and should not be penalised simply because of their location. So our programming will reflect this.