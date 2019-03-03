Dunbar hero’s memorial stone

The memorial stone for General Sir F R Wingate Bart, in Dunbar parish churchyard has been restored following an initiative led by the Community Council of the Royal Burgh of Dunbar.

General Wingate, who was born in 1861 and died in 1953, was a soldier, administrator and Freeman of Dunbar.

He was at the Battle of Ondurman in 1898 and Sirdar (Commander of the Egyptian army) and governor of the Sudan from 1899 to 1917. He carried out important modernisation work in the Sudan eg the building of Port Sudan, education projects and railway building.

Wingate was High Commissioner for Egypt from October 1916 to 1919, and was appointed Colonel Commandant of the Royal Artillery in 1917. He was made a baronet of the United Kingdom in 1920, designated of Dunbar and Port Sudan.

He was Hon Col (appointed in 1922) of 57 later 357 Medium Regiment RA TA and presented the regiment with a case containing a Dervish sword from Ondurman.

In 1900 he was made a Burgess of Dunbar and given the freedom of the burgh.

He built and lived in Knockenhair House in Dunbar from 1907 and involved himself in various aspects of Dunbar life and was popular with the people.

Work on the monument was carried out by Robertson Memorials.