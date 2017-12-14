Drugs theft at Coldingham surgery

Police are investigating the theft of a quantity of diazepam from a doctor’s surgery in Priors Walk, Coldingham, on Tuesday, December 12.

Following a search of the property, 28 diazepam tablet were found to have been taken and the theft was reported to the police at around 10.20pm.

Chief Inspector Andy McLean, Area Commander for the Borders, said: “This medication can cause serious harm to a person’s health and should only be taken if prescribed specifically for you by a medical professional. We’re urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area, or has any information on the whereabouts of the stolen tablets, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3825 of December 12, or via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.