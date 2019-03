A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital after a crash on the A1 near Berwick.

The one vehicle incident happened at 12.40pm today (Monday) on the A1 near the B6461 junction.

The vehicle had been travelling southbound when it collided with the crash barrier and came to rest on its side on the northbound carriageway.

Emergency services attended and the driver was taken to hospital for non-serious injuries.