Dredger that saved woman runs aground

A dredger that went to the assistance of a woman found clinging to the north wall of Berwick Pier on Sunday morning ended up grounded on sand and rocks.

The crew of the Gypsey Rose noticed the woman clinging to the wall at 8.30am on Sunday morning and after calling the Coastguard they went to her aid. Berwick RNLI inshore and all weather lifeboats were launched, by which time the crew of the dredger had rescued the woman who had been in the water for around 90 minutes, and she was taken ashore by the Berwick inshore boat.

The Gypsey Rose remained grounded until the next high tide and Eyemouth’s all weather RNLI lifeboat was called in to assist in towing the dredger to safety. The Eyemouth lifeboat took the strain and pulled the vessel into deeper water.

After checking all their systems the crew of the Gypsey Rose reported that the vessel had not sustained any damage, the tow was dropped and the boat escorted back to port by both Berwick lifeboats.

“Just before Eyemouth lifeboat was stood down, the master of the dredger updated everyone that the casualty they’d recovered had left hospital after making a full recovery,” said a spokesperson for the Eyemouth RNLI.

Jolene Smith, HM Coastguard said: “The woman fell from Berwick Pier when she was out for an early morning stroll, hoping to catch some photos of dolphins.

“She was in the water for about an hour and a half before the crew of the Gypsey Race noticed her in the water, clinging to the harbour wall and came to her aid. She was in a dire situation and the crew undoubtedly saved her life.

“I’d remind people to take care near the water or by cliffs when taking photos. It’s very easy to get wrapped up in taking the perfect photo, forgetting that you are in a hazardous environment. As opportunities arise to take photos of spectacular weather conditions, please be mindful of your own safety and don’t take unnecessary risks.”