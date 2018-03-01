Doubt cast on figures used by RBS to justify branch closures

The figures used by Royal Bank of Scotland to justify branch closures in the Borders have been called into question following a Sunday Mail investigation.

The newspaper reports that staff who visited the Melrose RBS branch counted 151 customers in just one day - while RBS claim the branch is only used by around 53 customers a week.

John Lamont MP said: “These figures will come as no surprise to Borderers who use our RBS branches. We all know that despite what the bank says, they are well used.

“The bank’s whole decision-making process has been murky to say the least. This will be viewed very badly by customers in the Borders.”