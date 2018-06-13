Doreen and Andrew’s honours celebrations

Two Duns stalwarts have been awarded British Empire Medals in the Queen Birthday Honours list - piper Andrew Ainslie, and equestrienne Doreen Calder.

Doreen, of Marigold, Duns, receives her medal for services to equestrianism and to the community in Berwickshire. Andrew’s award is for services to music and to the community in Berwickshire.

Ron Wilson (Secretary of the Border Union Agricultural Society) at Springwood Park, Kelso.

Doreen has been involved with Berwickshire Hunt Pony Club branch for more than 60 years, joining as a child the group where her mother was an instructor and has been president of the club for many years.

Horses have been her life, particularly point-to-point and Doreen rose to fame with Flying Ace, bred by her father, who she rode to 59 victories in point-to-point races in the 1980s.

Doreen has also been involved in community life in Berwickshire, chair of Preston Village Hall, Ellemford Show industrial section, but says modestly: “I don’t know who put me in for it - you just get on and do things. It’s a privilege and my mother and father would have been very pleased I have got it.”

Andrew Ainslie, who joined Duns Pipe Band in 1965 and has spent years teaching the next generation of pipers said: “It’s hard to put in to words how I feel about receiving such an honour. I am pleased, proud and flattered, and extend my heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped Duns Pipe Band continue to form such an important part of the community.”

Steve Small, production manager of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is delighted for Andrew: “Just like his father in 1985, Andrew Ainslie is awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. This is thoroughly deserved in my view.

“Both Andrew and his father Tim were hugely influential to me as a young piper in the band – role models and mentors in my important development years.

“Good news!”

Former secretary of the Border Union Agricultural Society, Ron Wilson, known as Mr Border Union Show, is awarded the MBE. Ron retired from the position last year, and he and wife Joan recently organised their final Countryside Schools Day at Springwood Park, Kelso, last month – an initiative the pair brought in six years ago which introduces all the region’s 10-year-olds to all aspects of rural life.