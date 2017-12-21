Dog walkers take note

Greenlaw Primary School pupils have a special message to dog owners in the village - please stop walking your dogs on the school’s playing field.

In a letter to the Berwickshire News Primary 6 pupil Connie White said: “People keep coming on our playing field and walking/exercising their dogs and letting them poo on the grass.

“Dog excrement can carry an infection called toxocariasis, which can cause blindness and is especially dangerous to young children.

“The reason it is so important that dogs do not poo on our playing field is that we use it so much, especially when the weather is good. We do our PE on the field in the summer in preparation for our sports day. We also like to go on the playing field to play at break times and lunch times.

“In the past when we have found dog excrement on the grass, we have had to put sport cones over them to ensure that it is not stood on. This is NOT what our sports equipment is for!

“I am outraged at the amount of people who come on our playing field with their dogs and appear to let them poo on it.

“We would like to appeal to the community of Greenlaw, to stop walking their dogs on our playing field.”

Scottish Borders Council’s dog fouling strategy includes enforcement officers patrolling known problem areas and issuing £80 fines, and public posters and pavement stencils for communities.