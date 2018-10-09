Do you know what is the right service?

Borderers are being reminded that they should make sure they access the right services at the right time and in the right place when they are unwell.

The reminder comes from the Scottish Borders Health and Social Care Partnership as part of Healthy Lives Week.

Robert McCulloch-Graham, chief officer, said: “It is vital for not only our services but also for anyone who becomes unwell that they get the best and most appropriate care as quickly as possible.

“There are a wide range of options and sources of support available to people - knowing which NHS service to use, and when, is extremely important to ensure you get quick access to the right treatment and that we are able to respond swiftly to patients who urgently need hospital services.”

Self-care is the best choice to treat very minor illnesses, ailments and injuries. A well-stocked medicine cabinet and rest will often take care of these. Visit www.nhsinform.scot for information on how to treat a wide range of minor ailments.

If you are unwell and it is not an emergency, there are a wide range of NHS services available to provide you with the appropriate treatment and care, such as GP surgeries and community pharmacies.