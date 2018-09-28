Discounts on train travel

A new offer has been launched which gives a 50 per cent discount to a companion of a visually impaired person travelling on the Borders Railway.

The half price offer applies to single or return travel to Edinburgh from Tweedbank, Galashiels and Stow, with restrictions to peak travel applying.

The scheme is initially being run for one year to allow evaluation of the trial to take place.

The pass can be applied for at any council contact centre. All you need is: ID, proof of address, a passport size photo and eligibility proof.

Anyone severely sight impaired is automatically eligible for a companion card.

Darrin Pope is sight impaired and the scheme will allow his wife to travel at half price. He said: “I am extremely pleased this new offer is in place. It will make a huge difference for us as it is too difficult for me to travel on my own.”