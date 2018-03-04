Digital tools to help the tourism industry

During Scottish Tourist Month - in March - Borders businesses are being urged to boost their digital skills.

VisitScotland is working in partnership with Digital Tourism Scotland, Business Gateway, the Midlothian & Borders Tourism Action Group (MBTAG), Midlothian Tourism Forum, and the Scottish Borders Tourism Partnership to encourage businesses to take advantage of the month-long programme of digital training events on offer.

The programme of digital courses is for all levels of digital skills, from getting started on Twitter and Hootsuite to Cyber Security Essentials.

VisitScotland regional director Paula Ward said: “We are delighted to be working together to provide tourism businesses in the Scottish Borders and Lothians with face-to-face advice and learning that is tailored for all levels of digital skills.

“Digital information and the widespread use of mobile devices have transformed the way visitors source information and make bookings, both pre- and on arrival. The first thing visitors do when they arrive in Scotland is switch on their mobile phone.

“By encouraging businesses to use more digital tools effectively, businesses can strengthen connections with potential and existing visitors and achieve efficiencies and greater productivity.”

Fergus Watson, business tourism advisor for MBTAG added: “We want to support businesses to remain competitive in the fast moving tourism industry and by using digital technology to become more creative and innovative, businesses will be better placed to adapt to new trends and remain ahead of the game.”

The programme kicks off in Hawick on March 6, with a digital briefing workshop on the future of digital in tourism and online booking. Further events will take place in Musselburgh, Galashiels and Loanhead throughout the month of March. For more information and to book a place, visit:

Information on Scottish Tourism Month, at: http://scottishtourismmonth.scot/