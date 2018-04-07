Diane Janes Exhibition

A retrospective exhibition of paintings by Berwickshire artist Diane Janes is currently on display at Coldstream Museum until May 13.

Diane, who died in September 2017, was well known in the Borders artistic community, exhibiting widely and also acting as secretary of the Berwickshire Art Society and joint organiser of the annual Cockburnspath art exhibition.

Most of the work on display is from the last few years and shows Diane’s interest in trying out new ways of working.

The bulk of the works are of animals and birds, some featuring her elderly greyhound, Baskerville (Villi) and Diane liked to use different media, including pastels, acrylics, ink, watercolour and monoprint, to capture the individual characteristics of the subject.

Opening hours: Monday–Saturday 9.30am–12.30pm and 1–4pm; Sunday 2–4pm.