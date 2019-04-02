Delay in Eyemouth’s red bridge work

The existing Red Bridge at Eyemouth harbour remains open at the moment due to a delay in construction of the new bridge.

It had been expected that the work of removing the bridge would have started this week and it would have been closed to pedestrians from Monday, April 1, through to mid May.

However, Eyemouth Harbour Trust now expect to be in a position to confirm closure dates during the second week in April, letting people know when there will be no access while the current bridge is removed and the new £225,000 bridge, which will provide access to Eyemouth boat yard for wide vessels, is moved into place.