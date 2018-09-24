Deadline looms for £300k fund

Borderers have until Monday, October 1 to submit their applications for the next round of the Localities Bid Fund, which aims to improve local communities across the Scottish Borders.

Almost £300,000 is available from the fund, which is designed to support projects and initiatives that address local priorities and will provide tangible benefit to local towns, villages and communities in the region.

Members of the public will ultimately decide which projects should get money with everyone being encouraged to vote for their particular project in due course.

The fund is split among five areas in the Borders (known as localities) which are: Berwickshire – £48,374; Cheviot – £50,568; Eildon – £95,802; Teviot and Liddesdale – £40,080; Tweeddale – £61,416.

Each bid will be assessed, and if it meets the essential criteria it will then go forward to a public vote in each locality.

The public vote, said Scottish Borders Council, is expected to take place later this year, with pre-registration to vote required.

Councillor Sandy Aitchison, executive member for neighbourhoods and locality services, said: “We would encourage as many people and groups to get their Localities Bid Fund applications submitted ahead of the October 1 deadline.

“We were delighted with the success of the first round of Localities Bid Fund which supported a wide variety of groups across the Borders, from parent councils and youth groups to sports clubs and mountain rescue teams.

“This is a chance for you to play your part and improve the lives of people in your communities, so get your applications submitted.”

More details about the fund and what it will or will not support can be found in the Guidance Notes.

The first round of the Localities Bid Fund saw over £200,000 allocated to 18 different projects in March this year.

More information about the fund including how to apply is available by visiting www.scotborders.gov.uk/localitiesbidfund.