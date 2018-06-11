Dalmellington’s plan for success

The future is looking bright for Dalmellington which has taken the first steps towards developing projects residents would like to see developed.

The village now has a Community Action Plan which focuses on setting up a development trust whose aim will be to ensure Dalmellington gets its fair share of the benefits from major projects in the area such as North Kyle Forest Masterplan.

The development trust proposal was one of six projects that won a share of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust’s £20,000 participatory budget for its Reclaiming Our Coalfields Communities initiative. Others are: Dalmellington Community Association to improve disabled access to the community centre; 1st Doon Valley Amateur Boxing Club’s family fitness project; Bells Bank Youth Groups summer play scheme; Doon Valley History Group’s Life In Dalmellington during World War 1 aimed at educating local children; and the Dalmellington Cycle hub which plans to create a new mountain bike scheme on Auchenroy Hill.

Sheena Boyd, development officer with Dalmellington Community Action Group said: “We plan to use our funding to launch the development trust in August or September this year.

“It’s a really exciting initiative which will give Dalmellington a much stronger community voice in deciding how the area develops.”

The action plan will be launched in Dalmellington Scout Hall on Wednesday, June 27, at 6.30pm when the groups receiving funding will speak about their projects.