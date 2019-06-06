D-Day remembered in Berwickshire

As the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings is marked by an international ceremony in Portsmouth a quiet mark of commemoration is taking place in Eyemouth.

Margaret Murray’s late husband John was a D-Day veteran who landed on Sword beach on June 6, 1944, and she will be flying a specially commissioned flag in her garden in The Avenue in memory of John who died in 2013.

“I decided to do something special to commemorate the event and decided on putting up a flag in my garden,” said Margaret.

“I searched the internet but couldn’t find a firm producing a flag so I decided to design my own. I asked Fantasy Prints in Berwick if they could produce it for me and they have done a fantastic job. The flag is double-sided and it will be proudly displayed in my garden from June 1 (our 59th wedding anniversary) for a week or so, to remember not only my husband but everyone who took part in the Battle for Normandy from June to August 1944, especially the ones who didn’t come home (over 22,000).”

Berwickshire’s connection with the D-Day landings has always been strong because of Admiral Ramsay, the organising naval genius behind both the D-Day landings and the Dunkirk evacuation, who lived at Bughtrig, near Leitholm.

The Admiral Ramsay Museum at Bughtrig Gardens is currently under construction and is due to open next May, the 80th anniversary of the Dunkirk evacuation - a permanent reminder of his pivotal role in two major World War 2 events.

The museum will tell the story of Admiral Ramsay’s life and career, drawing together material relating to the great events he was involved in, plus stories from the Borders and north Northumberland. If anyone has letters, photographs or other items from Dunkirk or D-Day, or might like to make a donation, please contact Derek Janes at derek.jane1@btinternet.com.