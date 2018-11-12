Curry night and chaat at Longformacus Village Hall

Health and Social Care Partnership’s local area co-ordination mental health team is working in partnership with the Lammermuir Community Fund and Lily’s Pop Up Café in Longformacus to organise a Curry and a Chaat event on November 16, in the village hall from 7-9pm.

The curry night initiative, which is open to anyone in Berwickshire, was developed by the Mental Health Foundation as a way of giving people the chance to get together with friends, find out what services are available locally and enjoy a delicious meal. It is also a chance to raise awareness of mental health issues generally and promote greater awareness of what can be done to keep mentally well.

The event is free and booking is not required.

Councillor Tom Weatherston, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for adult social care, said: “Having a conversation about mental health issues is not always easy and there can be particular difficulties experienced by people living in rural communities like Berwickshire.

“These events have proved to be extremely successful when they have been held in other areas with a good turnout, some delicious food and a lively and relaxed discussion and I would encourage anyone who thinks they may benefit from getting together with some like-minded people to share experiences and information to come along.”