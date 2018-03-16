Culture change sweeps away the silence in local libraries

A public consultation is to take place about proposed changes to the management rules that apply to public libraries across the region.

These rules define the way that the library service should be used and cover matters such as library membership, conduct of members, periods of borrowing, charges, returns and recovery of items, damage and loss of items, use of technology, inappropriate and offensive behaviour and penalties.

The current rules are due to expire in May 2018, and a review was carried out to take into account the fact that libraries are now managed by Live Borders on behalf of the council, along with the changes that have been brought about by the impact of new technology and other service developments over the past 10 years.

This includes a general change in culture which means that libraries are no longer required to be places of silence.

The consultation will be held from March 22 to April 22, 2018.

It is available online at www.scotborders.gov.uk/librariesconsultation.