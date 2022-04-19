Woman who stole from Duns festival is caught embezzling again

Selkirk Sheriff Court.

On Tuesday, Alison McWilliam, 61, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to stealing more than £9,000 while working as the manager of an out-of-school club.

She took a total of £9,264.16 from The Big Space at Melrose Primary School, Roxburghshire, between July and August last year.

McWilliam embezzled a total of £12,375.98 from the Duns Summer Festival in 2014, leaving them with just 18p in their bank account.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For that crime, she was sentenced to two years’ supervision and 200 hours of unpaid work.

McWilliam was also sacked from her job as a Modern Studies teacher at Kelso High School, but avoided being struck off by The General Teaching Council in 2017, who decided instead to issue a reprimand and a Conditional Registration Order.

The hearing was told she had cashed in her pension to repay the money.

She claimed she had become addicted to online gambling following her involvement in a fatal car crash in 2014.

But after landing the job with The Big Space she embezzled another £9,000.

The offence happened at her home in Chapel Street, Selkirk.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said it was a serious matter, especially as it was her second embezzlement offence.