UPDATED: New photographs show the extent of the damage caused during attempt to steal a cash machine in Jedburgh

Jedburgh Co-op. Photo: BILL McBURNIE.

As these images show the three would-be raiders made extensive efforts to remove the cash machine structure located just outside the Co-op store in the town’s High Street.

The raiders had first targeted a petrol station on Melrose Road in Earlston at around 5am when an unsuccessful attempt was made to steal an ATM machine.

Approximately an hour later there was another bid to remove a machine located outside the Co-op store, which was cordoned off later in the day to allow for a forensic examination to be carried out.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said three men were spotted at both locations.