Teenager given unpaid work order for flashing breasts, directing racist abuse at takeaway worker and smashing bottle after drunken night out in Eyemouth

A teenager has been ordered to carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work for flashing her breasts and making a racist comment during a drunken incident in a fast-food restaurant.

Paige McNaught, 19, of Hillfield in Burnmouth, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the Q’Kurdi Grill in Eyemouth on April 10.

Fiona Hamilton, prosecuting, said the teenager had been on a night out on Wednesday, April 10, with a group of friends, adding: “They were in a takeaway in Eyemouth and one of the females suggested getting their breasts out.

“The accused raised her top and exposed her breasts.

“One of the shop staff told her it was inappropriate, and the accused became angry and an argument developed.

“She told the individual to go back to his own country.”

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told that McNaught then smashed a bottle outside the Market Place takeaway, leading to the police being called.

Defence lawyer Colin Severin said his client hoped to secure employment in social care and the conviction would cause problems for her.

He added: “She is ashamed of her actions and embarrassed about her behaviour.

“She had no recollection of what happened until her friends told her in the morning.

“She was just having a laugh with her friends and the worker behind the counter, but she fully appreciates the joke went too far and accepts her responsibility.

Sheriff Colin Dunipace imposed a six-month community payback order including unpaid work.