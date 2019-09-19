Teenager admits crash charge

A teenager has admitted dangerous driving leading to a passenger in another vehicle being left with serious injuries and three other people with lesser injuries.

Bradley Baxter, 18, pleaded guilty to causing a crash on the A6105 Earlston-to-Greenlaw road on February 20.

He admitted overtaking a vehicle when it was unsafe to do so and causing it to collide with a car, leaving Jolanta Kowalczyk, a passenger, seriously injured. In addition, Palina Makauchyk, Damian Janusik and Simanoniene Ramute, also in the other car, were injured and both vehicles damaged.

Sheriff Robert Vaughn called for background reports to be prepared and deferred sentence until October 14 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

He imposed an interim driving ban on Baxter, of Blackadder Crescent in Greenlaw, until that date.