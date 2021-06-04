Sexual crime detection rates rise, say police

Lothian and Borders Police have reported a rise in detection rates for sexual crimes in the past year.

Police Scotland’s Q4 management of information data for the end of March 2020, to the beginning of April 2021, shows that there has been a rise of 72 sexual crimes, however, recorded rapes and attempted rapes have fallen from 228 to 182.

The last statistic could be due to lockdown restrictions, when 803 fewer crimes were reported.

Perhaps also a symptom of lockdown, there has been a rise in domestic abuse offences, with crimes against women rising from 67 to 108. One further domestic crime against a man has also been recorded.

However, murders have fallen from three to one, but crimes of taking, possessing and distributing indecent images of children rose from 50 to 72.

Also mirroring the national picture, the division has seen a continued rise in fraud offences, with reports increasing from 827 to 1,284.

Chief Superintendent John McKenzie, divisional commander for the Lothians and Scottish Borders, said: “Through our engagement with the public, tackling drug crime, addressing repeat offending and reducing violence were identified as some of our top priorities.

“Despite the challenges of the past year we are addressing these issues and the reduction in crime numbers, along with rising detection rate, is encouraging. However, I recognise that this data reflects a period where lockdown restrictions were in place.

“With Covid restrictions continuing to ease, we will continue to report on changes to the policing requirements of communities and the challenges of maintaining higher detection rates in the context of reported crime, which is closer to pre-pandemic levels.

“I am very proud that our efforts have resulted in a rise in public confidence in policing that was highlighted in the Your Police survey.

“I want to reassure all residents within the Lothians and Scottish Borders that we will continue to work hard and use all resources at our disposal to reduce crime, enhance detection rates and keep the division a safe place to live, work and visit.”