Sentence deferred on Eyemouth Co-op robber

The Co-op store in Eyemouth.

William Howard assaulted an assistant working at the Co-operative store in High Street, Eyemouth, on June 29 last year breaking a plastic screen and reaching into the till and stealing £138 in cash.

He then assaulted a female customer who struck her head on shelving to her injury and then pushed a 62-year-old woman to the floor and she struck her head to her severe injury.

Howard then stole a motor vehicle outside the shop before driving off.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He pleaded guilty to three charges at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Howard of Swadlincote, South Derbyshire, had already been on remand for a lengthy period.