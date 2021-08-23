Roofer fined £250 for peace breach

Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Warren Hutton pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace after he was confronted by a man he previously had a dispute with.

The court heard Hutton, 21, was working in a garden when the man approached him and an argument became heated.

It became physical and Hutton punched him in the face, with the victim attending hospital for injuries to his left cheek.

Police arrested Hutton on August 23. Under caution and charge he replied, “I understand, but he hit me first”.

Defence lawyer Colin Severin said more than a year had elapsed since the incident and there had been no recurrence.

He said there previously had been an incident between the victim and Hutton's parents.