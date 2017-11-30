Relatives turned their focus on thieving Kelso carer

A carer caught on camera stealing money from the handbag of the elderly woman she was looking after will be sentenced next month.

Relatives of the frail OAP suspected cash was going missing during visits to her sheltered housing home in Melrose.

They set up the cameras and caught on film 40-year-old Hellen Johnson going into the woman’s bag and removing £35.

Police were called and as officers viewed the CCTV evidence in another room, the cash turned up underneath a table where the bag had been sitting.

The officers insisted the money was not on the floor when they first arrived at the property.

At a trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court (pictured), prosecutor Tessa Bradley told Johnson: “You tried to get away with it by dropping it on the floor when the police had their backs turned.”

When she was first quizzed by police, Johnson said she had never gone into the handbag and had no reason to. But when confronted with the CCTV evidence, she said she had gone into the handbag to find a key to lock her client’s door.

Johnson – who lives at Fairnington Cottages, Kelso, and who also works as a psychiatric nurse with the National Health Service in Glasgow – said she suffered from mental health problems and was adamant she had not taken the £35, despite the CCTV evidence.

But Sheriff Derrick McIntyre found her guilty of stealing the money from the property in Priorwood Court on January 19.

Background reports prepared did not contain any sentencing recommendations, so the case was continued until December 5.

MAN ASSAULTED HIS SISTER

Jail sentences totalling almost 16 months have been imposed on a Galashiels man at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Twenty-three-year-old Michael Brown was imprisoned for nine months for committing three offences, including assaulting his sister at a house in Larch Grove, Galashiels, and then being involved in a violent confrontation with police officers at Borders General Hospital.

After being sentenced he was brought back to court the following day and was given another 189 days. This time it was for behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, and breaking the window of a house in Scott Street, Galashiels, on June 4.

Brown had initially denied the June offences, but changed his plea to guilty when footage from a neighbour’s mobile phone was shown to the court of him threatening to stab a male inside the property and breaking the window.

Lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had initially denied the offences as he could remember little about the incident, but changed his plea on viewing the video.

He added that Brown had claimed he was assaulted twice previously by the man inside the property who was well known to the court with 27 pages of previous convictions.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre ordered that the 189-day sentence should run consecutively with the nine months he had imposed the previous day.

HEROIN FOUND IN CARAVAN

A Galashiels man who was in possession of almost £5000 worth of heroin has been jailed for almost 10 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Samuel Wightman (51), admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.

The court heard how police obtained information about heroin being in Galashiels and went to an insecure caravan in the Langlee Road area of the town in June last year. Discovered in a light fitting was 49 grammes of heroin with a street value of £4900.

The caravan owner – who has since died – denied any knowledge of the drugs and it emerged Wightman used the vehicle for storing tools.

Ed Hulme, defending, accepted it was a large quantity of drugs, but claimed it was only a technical breach of the supply charge. He insisted Wightman had entered into a mutual arrangement with a friend – not the caravan owner – to buy the drugs in bulk to supply each other, saying it made “financial sense” as they both smoked heroin.

Mr Hulme pointed out that his client did not have any drug-related previous convictions.

Wightman, of Glendinning Terrace, had his jail sentence reduced from 12 months to 293 days due to his guilty plea.

DRIVER DENIES BEING CARELESS

A motorist will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on a careless driving charge.

Stuart Fraser, (49), of Oakbank Place, Winchburgh, is alleged to have persistently driven at excessive speed, overtaken when unsafe to do so and driven close to a marked fire and rescue emergency driver-training vehicle.

The offence is said to have been committed on the A697 road near Lauder on February 16.

SENTENCING DATE FOR STALKER

A Galashiels man will be sentenced at Selkirk Sheriff Court in the New Year for a stalking offence.

Paul Gallagher pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause his former partner fear and alarm. This involved repeatedly contacting her when he knew she did not wish him to, waiting outside her Galashiels home and observing her movements, as well as entering her house without permission.

The offence happened on several occasions between April 1 and May 14.

Background reports have been ordered on Gallagher (32), of Scott Street, for the sentencing date of January 3.

CURFEW CASE NOT PROVEN

A Walkerburn man accused of breaching his night-time home curfew had the case against him found not proven at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Harrison Long (26), said he took medication for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and was asleep when police officers called at his Hall Street home on three consecutive days last month around 11pm.

His curfew stated he should be in his property between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

DENIES SPITTING IN OFFICER’S FACE

A Galashiels accused admitted smashing the windows of a neighbouring house and making threats towards a man before being involved in a six-hour stand-off with police.

Simon Hadden (39), previously pleaded guilty to three offences, but denied a fourth charge of spitting in the face of a police sergeant.

Hadden admitted breaking two windows at a house in Hawthorn Road in September and behaving in an aggressive manner, shouting and swearing, and making threats towards John Tunnicliffe. He also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, was shouting and swearing towards police and others, repeatedly uttering threats towards police and refusing to come out of his house when requested to do so by the police.

Sentence was deferred until the outcome of the trial on the spitting assault charge which will take place on February 13.

REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A Peebles man appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of two offences.

Michael Snodgrass (35), is charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in Peebles last week.

Snodgrass made no plea and the case was continued for further examination. Bail was refused and he was remanded in custody.

FALSE JAIL CLAIM MAN LOCKED UP

A man has been remanded in custody after falsely claiming he was unable to appear in court because he was in jail at the time.

Paul Millar was charged with failing to show at Jedburgh Sheriff Court without reasonable excuse earlier this month.

When he was arrested on a warrant and appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court, he explained he had been unable to turn up previously because he was locked up in Durham Prison at the time.

The 57-year-old was detained overnight as court officials checked out his story with jail chiefs. Millar appeared in court the following morning when it was revealed that he was released from Durham Prison on Friday, November 10, so he should have been in court on Monday, November 13.

Defending, Mat Patrick said his client had mixed up the dates. He said it would have been pointless to mislead the court “for something that could so easily be checked out”.

Millar changed his plea to guilty for failing to appear in court on November 13. But he denied removing four alloy wheels from a vehicle parked in Edinburgh Road, Jedburgh, on October 15.

A trial date was fixed for December 28 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on December 14. Millar, of Spencer Street, Carlisle, was remanded in custody until then.

OAP’S TRIAL ADJOURNED

The trial of a Selkirk pensioner accused of three offences has been adjourned until December 14 due to a lack of time at the town’s sheriff court.

The case of Nicholas Weeks (65), of Newburgh Farm Estate, was due to call last Thursday.

He is charged with engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause fear and alarm towards his wife by texting her repeatedly and threatening to have her visa removed and benefits stopped. He also denies threatening or abusive behaviour towards her and assaulting a young child .

The alleged offences date back to January and February 2016.

BAIL ORDER BREACH TRIAL

A Galashiels woman is facing trial.

Charley Brown (23), of Croft Street, denies breaching a bail order preventing her from approaching or contacting Logan MacKenzie, and failing to remain at her curfew address after 7pm on October 22.

A trial date was set for February 27 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on January 29.

LEG WAS BROKEN DURING STRUGGLE

A 24-year-old man involved in a struggle in Galashiels town centre which resulted in his friend breaking his leg has been ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Greg Stewart pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Lawyers Brae, Galashiels, on July 8.

His lawyer said the pair had known each other all their lives and too much alcohol had been consumed. He added that his client did not set out to break his friend’s leg, but accepted his behaviour was reckless.

In addition to the unpaid work, Stewart, of Adersier, near Inverness, was ordered to pay £800 compensation to the leg-break victim.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre told Stewart if it had been a stranger involved in the incident he would be going straight to prison. He said the sentences imposed were an alternative to custody.

CRASHED INTO PARKED CARS

A Heiton motorist who collided with three parked cars while more than three times the legal alcohol limit was banned from driving for 14 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court this week.

Steven Jack – groundsman at the Border Union Showground in Kelso – was returning from a night out when the accident happened in the town’s East Bowmont Street on October 21.

The 29-year-old, of Ladyrigg Farm Cottages, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath/alcohol count of 68 microgrammes – the legal limit is 22.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Jack had been driving a four-wheel drive vehicle and had lost control, colliding with three cars at around 11.50pm. He said he had tried to contact the owners and was traced a short time later.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had been at a function at Kelso Rugby Club, but had been set upon by another person who had been ejected from the club for inappropriate behaviour.

He went on: “He had intended to get a taxi, but after the scuffle he just wanted out of there and decided to drive. He had four pints during the course of the day and thought he would be okay, but he has misjudged it.”

The court agreed with Mr Patrick’s recommendation that his client be placed on the drink-drivers’ rehabilitation course which offers a 25 per cent discount on the length of the ban if completed at the offender’s expense.

Jack was also fined £300.

DRINK-DRIVE SOLDIER BANNED

An army sergeant who was more than four times the legal alcohol limit when stopped on the A68 in Jedburgh was this week banned from the road for 16 months at the town’s sheriff court.

Duncan Collins, 29 – who serves with the First Regiment Royal Horse Artillery based in Newcastle – pleaded guilty to the offence which happened during the early hours of November 7.

The court heard he had been drinking while visiting family in Edinburgh, but felt he was fit to drive after waiting several hours.

But police noticed he was driving slowly and weaving in and out of a lane as he drove through Jedburgh. Collins was breathalysed and found to have a breath/alcohol count of 90 microgrammes – the legal limit being 22.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client could face a reduction in rank as a result of the conviction.

As well as the disqualification, Collins was fined £400.

DANGEROUS DRIVING CHARGE

A motorist has been accused of dangerous driving on the A68 at Oxton.

Scott Brown, 43, is alleged to have clipped cones marking the edge of roadworks where people were employed and veering towards the works, causing them to take evasive action to avoid being struck by his vehicle or the cones that had been dislodged.

Brown, of Windsor Avenue, Falkirk, pleaded not guilty to the offence which is said to have happened on February 2.

A trial date has been set for February 13 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on January 15.

PUNCHED BUS WINDOW

Background reports have been ordered into a Hawick man who smashed the window of a X95 bus while he was on board by punching it.

James Jackson, 27, of Havelock Place, also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in Stirling Street, Galashiels, on February 3.

He will be sentenced at Selkirk Sheriff Court on December 18.

BREATH-TEST TRIAL FOR OAP

A pensioner has been accused of three motoring offences at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Ray Haynes is said to have failed to co-operate with a breath test at Eildon Holiday Cottage at Dingleton Mains, Melrose, on August 27 and also failed to tell police who the driver of his vehicle was.

He also denies failing to give two specimens of breath at Galashiels police station.

The 65-year-old, of Betley Road, Stockport, will stand trial on January 16, with an intermediate hearing on December 18.

CANNABIS DEALER JAILED

A Peebles drug dealer has been jailed for four months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Kevin Robertson, 30, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at his North Street home between August and September last year.

The court was told that the cannabis and cannabis resin had a potential value of more than £1,500 if broken up into deals.

STUDENT DENIES DRUGS CHARGE

A student accused of possessing class A drugs in Melrose will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on February 13.

Duncan McClements, 24, formerly of Newtown St Boswells and now living in Glasgow, denies being in possession of cocaine and ecstasy in Eastport on April 8.

A pre-trial hearing will take place on January 15.

SEX ASSAULT ALLEGATION

A Selkirk man will stand trial at the town’s sheriff court on February 13 accused of sexually assaulting a female.

Simon McIntosh, 31, of Leslie Place, denies striking her on the buttocks with his hand and intentionally sending her a sexually-verbal communication.

The offence is alleged to have been committed at Gaitschaw Lane in Selkirk on March 5.

ROW OVER VAN DOOR LED TO JAIL

A Galashiels teenager who admitted committing two offences while carrying out his community service has been sentenced to four months’ custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

David Scougall, 19, of Gala Park Court, turned up shortly after 8am on November 1 to get a lift to carry out his unpaid work. But a row developed with another man who was also carrying out his community service.

Scougall admitted violently struggling with others in Channel Street, Galashiels, on November 1.

He also pleaded guilty to damaging a motor van by punching the wing mirror.

The court was told that Scougall was getting picked up for his unpaid work in respect of a community payback order. But as he closed the door of the van he caused it to strike a fellow worker, cutting his head, and an argument developed.

Scougall claimed he was then punched in the face which caused him to lose his temper and the struggle developed.

The four-month sentence was backdated to earlier this month when he was first remanded in custody.