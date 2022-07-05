Police warning over ‘left over’ tarmac cold callers in Berwickshire

A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Police said bogus callers, rogue traders and doorstep criminals are “cunning, creative and often very convincing”.

The individuals may also travel significant distances to carry out these types of crimes.

The public is warned not to engage with any doorstep cold callers selling goods or services and to call the police on 101 or 999, in an emergency, to report them immediately.

Stock photo. Bogus callers have targeted properties in Coldstream and Greenlaw.

The spokesperson added: “Anyone can be fooled as these people are professional con artists and tend to target the more vulnerable members of our communities.

“Bogus callers and rogue traders may offer to carry out property repairs or garden maintenance or are selling door to door.