Police release further details after explosive used on cash machine at Berwick station

British Transport Police have released more information and images following a burglary at Berwick Upon Tweed railway station, Northumberland.

The incident happened at around 3.10am on Wednesday, March 4.

Four men are reported to have entered the station and used an explosive device to damage the cash machine and remove a significant amount of cash.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Jeep Renegade Limited edition Multijet (identical to the inset image above).

The vehicle was found abandoned at 11:30am the same morning within a field just off the A68 and about 1.5 miles from Lauder town centre.

Enquiries have revealed the vehicle was stolen from the Sale area of Manchester on Tuesday, January 21.

Investigators are keen to establish the whereabouts of the vehicle from when it was stolen to when it was recovered in Lauder.

Detective Inspector Granville Sellers said: “Thankfully this type of crime is uncommon.

The men showed no regard for their own safety and for the safety of any members of public who may have been in the area.

“The vehicle involved is quite distinct and is the sort that may catch people’s attention. I am appealing for anyone with any information to come forward and help catch these reckless offenders”.

Witnesses can contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 51 of 04/03/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by dialling 0800 555 111.