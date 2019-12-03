Police investigate raid on Lauder Post Office

Officers are investigating a break-in which happened at the post office in Lauder.

At about 5am this morning, Tuesday, December 3, the post-master at Lauder Post Office in Market Place in the town was disturbed by what turned out to be two people breaking into the premises.

The two fled the scene when disturbed, however not before stealing a quantity of cash.

Constable Liam Myers at Galashiels said: “Police were alerted to the break-in and that two men had been seen running from the shop.

The men are described only as wearing beanie type hats.

“Officers attended and checked out the surrounding area however the two men were not traced. Door to door inquiries are underway. It appears that the break-in may have caused quite some noise.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Lauder area in the early hours of this morning.”

Anyone who has any information which might assist in this inquiry should call us Galashiels on the 101 number, giving the reference 0301 3 December 2019.