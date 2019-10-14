Police appeal following caravan theft in Coldingham

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a caravan last week.

The caravan is believed to have been stolen between Tuesday the 8th of October and Wednesday the 9th of October 2019 from Crosslaw, Caravan Park, School Road, Coldingham.

The HOBI Prestige 650 2017 Caravan, grey and white in colour with a satellite dish attached to the roof, is valued in the region of £45,000.

Anyone with information can contact Galashiels CID via 101 and quote incident number 2774 of the 9th October.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.