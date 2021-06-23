Man sought after theft from Eyemouth store

Acredale Industrial Estate, Eyemouth.

A man entered the store in the Acredale industrial estate between 9.30am and 10.10am on Tuesday, June 22, and stole hydraulic hoses and connectors worth £70.

The man was seen leaving the area in a red Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian which has faded paintwork.

PC MacLeod from Scottish Borders Community Action Team said: "Any information leading to the suspect’s identity would be of great benefit.

"If you were in the area and have seen anything suspicious or may have information regarding the vehicle please get in touch.

"I would also appeal to anyone in Eyemouth with dash cams installed on their vehicle to review their footage."

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 0884 of June 22.