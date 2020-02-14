Man pleads guilty to acting in threatening manner towards partner

A 40-year-old involved in a domestic bust-up at a house in Duns has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next six months.

Mark Radford pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner involving partner Kerry Meredith at Cumlodge Mill on December 12.

Alison Rennie, prosecuting, said Radford and Ms Meredith had been out together in the afternoon consuming alcohol.

She continued: “They were both merry and returned to their home address and started to have more drink and watch television.

“The complainer made a comment about the accused’s gambling on the fruit machine in the pub on a previous day and stated she was concerned that he may have a gambling problem.

“The accused reacted by throwing a curry he was eating and also a plate at the complainer and swore at her.

“He continued to shout at her and threatened her with a clenched fist.”

The depute fiscal said Ms Meredith, in court to support the accused, left the property after that and went to a neighbour’s address, and that is when the police were called.

She said: “She was so distressed she had to give the phone to the neighbour.

“Police officers attended and observed the disarray in the property and found him sleeping in the bedroom.

“He was conveyed to the police station where he was held in custody for court the following day.”

Sentence was deferred on Radford, from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, until August 3 for good behaviour.