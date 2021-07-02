Man accused of Eyemouth shop assaults released on bail

Eyemouth's Co-operative store.

William Howard is said to have entered the Co-operative store in High Street on Tuesday and broke a plastic screen and reached into the till to steal a sum of money assaulting an assistant at the same time.

He is then alleged to have assaulted a female customer by striking with her with such force her head struck shelving to her injury.

Howard is also charged with seizing hold of a third woman by the neck and rendering her unconscious to her severe injury.

He is also accused of assaulting a man and unfastening his seat belt and forcing him out of the vehicle before robbing him of his car in the High Street and driving with no insurance.

Howard, who gave an address in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire, made no plea during a private hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court and the case was continued for further examination.

He was released on bail with special conditions.

The store thanked those who helped staff and customers after the horrifying incident on social media.

On the store’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Everyone at @CoopEyemouth would like to thank the public for their understanding and messages on Tuesday night when due to a major incident we had to close early.

“After a violent robbery, two of our customers were injured and we learned afterwards that another had been attacked elsewhere in order to steal his car.

“One customer on holiday with her family was hospitalised, but we’re very happy to report that she is recovering well and sends her thanks to Eyemouth for all the help and assistance she received.

“As part of the response to this incident, our head office has arranged a security guard who will be on the premises to offer some reassurance for our staff and customers.

“Thank you again for all your thoughts, concerns and help, and please remember that this kind of thing is incredibly rare to happen outside of city centres.