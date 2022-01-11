Log pile sex pair fined £200 each

Milan Spodniak and Ewelina Sroczyk briefly stopped their amorous September 21 encounter as the man strolled along a public footpath at Greenlawdean Farm, near Greenlaw, a popular spot for walkers.

He took avoiding action to avoid an awkward confrontation, but when he glanced back the couple had continued their love making.

The witness decided to report the matter to the police, with photos of their car registration plates passed on to them, and father-of-three Spodniak from Slovakia and Polish-born Scroczyk ended up being charged with public indecency.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a sheriff has decided the dog walker should be compensated with £100 for witnessing the public sex session.

The court heard how father-of-three Spodniak, 41, who lives with his long term partner, and 37-year-old Sroczyk drove seven miles from their homes in Duns on September 21, 2020, to meet up for a walk before their illicit coupling.

Sawmill worker Spodniak's lawyer Ed Hulme said his client made full admissions to the police. Scroczyk did not attend court, but submitted a letter in which she admitted her guilt.

Sheriff Peter Paterson fined the pair £200 each and also ordered them to pay £50 each compensation to the dog walker.