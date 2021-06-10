Five years in jail for Cornhill man
A 37-year-old man has been jailed for five years after sexually assaulting a young child in Berwickshire.
The man, Carl Balfour, who gave an address in Cornhill-on-Tweed, was convicted of sexually assaulting a child under 13 years of age more than three years ago.
He was originally charged at Jedburgh Sheriff Court in July, 2018.
At the High Court in Edinburgh this week, Balfour was given a custodial sentence of three years, with an extended period of two years back-dated to April 16.